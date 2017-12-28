FullClear – The Beverage Line Cleaning Solution

FullClear is a scientifically formulated and innovative beverage line clean solution – the first product of its kind, proven to allow for safe, monthly beer line cleaning.

FullClear is the only non-toxic, non-corrosive, non-carcinogenic and eco-ethical beer line cleaner on the market. It replaces dated, toxic and corrosive chemicals resulting in dramatic improvements in beer quality, customer satisfaction and unparalleled savings for operators.

FullClear’s ambition is to become the industry gold standard for brewers, licensees, pub companies and beer drinkers.

FullClear currently works with many leading hospitality businesses, including Admiral Taverns, Hilton UK, Tokyo Industries and Burning Night Group. The product has undergone over 200 independent and scientific tests at venues and leading laboratories, which support the food and beverage industry. The company also has an exclusive partnership with Vianet, the global leader in beer monitoring and waste management systems, allowing operators total oversight over their line cleaning processes.

Alex Murray, Co-Founder and Chief Executive at FullClear, said: “At FullClear we are committed to helping retailers serve better quality beer and run better, more profitable businesses. We provide the science behind great beer and with the current cutting-edge techniques in brewing, it’s only right the industry deserves the most scientifically advanced cleaning solution to support that.

“Our research shows £1 billion a year is lost in beer waste through traditional line cleaning methods. FullClear has the commercial opportunity to save the UK industry alone some £700 million a year in waste. Most cleaning chemicals are toxic, corrosive and ineffective meaning that lines have to be cleaned weekly rather than safely every month. Through our extensive, independently verified tests we’ve proven you can safely extend the clean cycle from weekly to monthly.”

