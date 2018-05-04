Fuller’s Acquires Four Sites From We Are Bar Group

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the London brewer and premium pub company, has agreed to acquire four sites from the bar operator We Are Bar Group. Two of the sites are already completed, with two due to follow in a few weeks. The four sites are: Jamies in Creechurch Lane EC3, Jamies in Fleet Place EC4, Jamies in London Bridge Street, SE1 and The Saint in Paternoster Square EC4.

Commenting on the deal, Fuller’s Inns Managing Director Jonathon Swaine said: “We are delighted with this acquisition. The four bars are all in the heart of the City and are a great fit with our existing sites and strategy. We are very excited about these venues and to welcome the teams in the bars to the Fuller’s Family.”

Ian Banks, CEO of We Are Bar Group, added: “I’m pleased to confirm that we agreed to sell the four venues to Fuller’s following a strategic review of our business. We have great teams at these sites and I am confident both our people and the venues will flourish under Fuller’s ownership. I wish them all the best for the future.”