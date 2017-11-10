Fuller’s Names Its Pub Of The Year

The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays, crowned Griffin Trophy winner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the London brewer and premium pub company, has announced the winner of its annual Pub of the Year competition, The Griffin Trophy, is The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays. The pub, run by Marc Duvauchelle, won the top prize ahead of 400 other Fuller’s pubs for its commitment to building the pub’s reputation with exceptional standards throughout all areas of the business, epitomising everything that makes a Fuller’s pub stand out from the competition.

The Griffin Trophy awards recognise the efforts and achievements of the Company’s top managers and tenants in four categories: Best City/London Pub, Best Hotel/Inn, Best Town/Local Pub and Best Country/Village Pub.

Michael Turner, said: “I am delighted to be presenting the Griffin Trophy to Marc and the team at The Old Customs House. It’s an incredible site – formerly part of HMS Vernon, a shore establishment for the Royal Navy’s Torpedo Branch since 1876 – but now a multi-floor pub with 13 different areas for customers to enjoy. This makes it a very complex site to manage and it is to Marc’s credit that he uses this space with amazing results. Delivering delicious, freshly-cooked seasonal dishes from the kitchen and a vibrant range of drinks to an ever-growing number of customers, Marc is an aspirational role model for other Fuller’s managers.

Marc Duvauchelle, manager of The Old Customs House, said: “This is a fantastic surprise. A pub is nothing without its people so I would like to thank all my customers who have supported the pub and my wonderful staff, who make the pub what it is.”

The prize for the winning pub comprises a £5,000 holiday, a staff party, an engraved plaque and the coveted Griffin Trophy itself.