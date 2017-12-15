Fuller’s Simon Emeny Becomes BBPA Chairman

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive of Fuller Smith & Turner plc, has become BBPA Chairman today, at the Association’s annual general meeting at Brewers’ Hall in London. He succeeds David Forde, Managing Director of HEINEKEN UK, who completes two successful years in office.

Simon has been with Fuller’s, based at the company’s historic Griffin Brewery in Chiswick, for 21 years, taking up his current role as Chief Executive in July 2013. He was previously Group Managing Director and has held several senior operational roles across the business. He already plays an active role in the work of the BBPA, serving on the BBPA Board since December 2015.

Simon Emeny comments:

“I am delighted to be taking on this role. Industry-wide issues have never been more important in our sector as we face the pressures of high taxation and the upcoming challenges of Brexit. Our work on all these issues supports a hugely positive agenda – as an industry, we are investing in and opening new pubs, alongside major investment in the brewing industry. Overall, we support around 900,000 UK jobs. There are so many issues where the BBPA plays a vital role, and I look forward to working with Brigid and the team.”

BBPA outgoing Chairman David Forde comments:

“Many congratulations to Simon. I know he will find the role a very rewarding challenge, and will help to steer the industry through uncertain times. As well as tackling the vital agenda of high taxation, we must ensure the industry has the investment and skills it needs to grow and thrive, and the BBPA’s membership will enthusiastically support Simon as our new Chairman.”

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“I congratulate Simon and look forward to working closely with him. He has already made a big contribution to the work of the BBPA, and we all look forward to supporting him in this new role.

“I want also to thank David Forde, who has been an outstanding Chairman and has found so much time for the BBPA within his much wider responsibilities. I know he will continue to support the association’s agenda.”

In further new appointments, William Lees-Jones, Managing Director of JW Lees & Co and Julian Momen, Chief Executive of Carlsberg UK Ltd have been appointed as BBPA Board members.