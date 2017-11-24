Funds Handed Over To Charities Following 2017 MHA Ball

More than £30,000 has been handed over to charities following this year’s Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Awards and Ball.

Hospitality Action received £16,000 during a ‘thank you’ gathering at INNSIDE Manchester hotel last night.

The other £16,000 was equally split between brilliant causes including Mustard Tree, The Springboard Charity and Wood Street Mission.

Speaking after the event at INNSIDE MHA Chair Adrian Ellis said: “Just less than 600 people attended this year’s MHA Ball at The Principal Manchester hotel, with ten awards given out the night, including the Howard Raynor Lifetime Achievement accolade.

“It truly was a spectacular evening that centred on celebrating the talent that exists within Manchester’s hospitality offering.”

He added: “Last night though, a month after the ball took place, it was fantastic to get together and thank partners, sponsors and suppliers who made this year’s ball the success it was.

“To surpass our target and raise £32,000 for four excellent charities was also rewarding and I was delighted to be involved in the cheque presentations during the gathering at INNSIDE.

“Hospitality Action supports retired hospitality workers suffering from life altering illnesses, poverty, bereavement and domestic violence and are the MHA’s official charity partner.

“This year we wanted to share the rest of the funds equally with The Springboard Charity, which helps young people achieve their potential and nurtures unemployed people of any age into work, Wood Street Mission, which helps children and families living in Manchester and Salford with everyday items most of us take for granted and Mustard Tree which works to transform the lives of people in Greater Manchester who are trapped in poverty or homelessness.”

Category sponsors for the 2017 MHA Ball included Bunzl, Businesswise Solutions, Caterer.com, Manchester Evening News, Manchester Metropolitan University and Street Cars.