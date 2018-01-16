Future Immigration Policy Must Promote Transparency And Opportunity

The ALMR has echoed the Home Affairs Committee’s call to the Government to provide a greater consensus and trust on immigration as part of a future immigration policy.

The call follows today’s publication of the Committee’s report on immigration policy which makes a number of recommendations including:

Replacing the net migration target with an evidence-based framework taking into account the UK’s needs

Creating a new Annual Migration Report outlining the economic contribution of migration reviewed annually with public consultations

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The Government has taken steps to reassure employers regarding the availability of workers following Brexit, but we still need to see further commitment and progress on the nature of a future immigration system.

“We need a future system in place that provides the UK’s hospitality businesses – employers that rely on non-UK staff to augment their workforces – with a chance to recruit and grow. A transparent, evidence-based system that acknowledges the needs of hospitality businesses is a sensible and desirable outcome for employers in need of clarity.

“The ALMR has been liaising with the Government and the Migration Advisory Committee to make the case for the hospitality sector and a policy on immigration that is flexible and beneficial for UK employers.”