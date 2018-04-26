Galvin Green Man Awarded Best Pub In Essex At National Pub & Bar Awards

Galvin Green Man has been named ‘Best Pub’ in their county by the National Pub and Bar Awards for the second year running.

The announcement serves as a shortlist for the Essex pub, which is now in the running to be named the Best Regional Pub and overall National Pub & Bar of the Year at the award ceremony to be held on 23 May in central London.

Commenting on the award, co-owner and Chef Patron, Chris Galvin, said: “We are so pleased to be recognised once again by the National Pub & Bar Awards for our efforts at the Green Man. Our team puts so much passion and effort into this establishment and it’s wonderful to be able to reap the rewards.”

Galvin Green Man has collected an array of prestigious awards recently and continues to rake in the accolades. The pub was awarded a 2AA Rosettes in February this year, a Michelin Bib Gourmand in October 2017, as well as being named Pub of the Year by Essex Life Food & Drink awards earlier in 2017. Galvin Green Man also won the National Pub & Bar Award for the best pub in the county last year, as well as the regional award to be named the best pub of the East of England.

Galvin Green Man is a return home for Essex-born Chris & Jeff Galvin, opening November 2016 in Howe St near Chelmsford. Set in 1.5 acres of riverside meadow amidst beautiful countryside with the river Chelmer running at the bottom of the gardens, the Green Man is one of the oldest pubs in Essex – dating back 700 years.