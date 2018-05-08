The Garden Trading collection embraces a clean, practical and uncluttered lifestyle. Combining classic materials with innovative designs; the range of contemporary lighting and timeless furniture for the home and garden adds distinctive style in any setting.

We are constantly expanding our collection, to deliver a mix of new and bestselling products that have a style to transform any living space. Every product is designed and developed in our Oxfordshire office, taking inspiration from our British countryside and urban lifestyles. The Garden Trading product range is often successful because every product has a purpose, designed to help remove the clutter from everyday living, by creating calm living spaces. We only offer products of the very best quality at sensible prices, with our neutral colours and organic materials suiting both town and country homes.

Browse our collection online at www.gardentrading.co.uk or get in touch with our team on sales@gardentrading.co.uk or 01993 847334 to discuss opening an account or to request a catalogue.