Gaucho Brand Cau Latest Chain To Experience Difficulties

May 11, 2018

One of Britain’s best-known restaurant groups may be the latest to experience trading difficulties as Gaucho examines plans to close underperforming restaurants which could put up to than 700 jobs at risk.

The popular Argentine steak chain has appointed KPMG accountancy firm to advise on options for Cau, Gaucho’s casual dining brand, which has over 20 sites.

A company spokesperson said: “As part of a comprehensive strategic review, the Group’s new management team, with the support of its shareholders, is at the early stages of exploring a number of financial restructuring options. No decisions have yet been made.

Cau is understood to have seen double-digit declines in like-for-like revenues which have accelerated in recent months.

Gaucho is owned by Equistone, a private equity firm, and recently appointed a new management team in an attempt to stabilise its financial performance.

