General Election 2017 – BBPA Will Highlight Key Issues for Brewing and Pubs

Posted by: Admin in Latest News April 18, 2017

Brigid Simmonds OBE, BBPA Chief Executive

Commenting on the General Election announcement, BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds said:

“The debate around Brexit will be centre-stage, and we will be highlighting the key issues facing the sector.

“In the hospitality industry, we need to continue to attract those with the right skills, and keep trade with our neighbours as free as possible.

“Brexit also presents an opportunity to encourage the new Government towards a more favourable tax regime, especially for beer duty.

“We will not hesitate to use the election to highlight both the challenges and the opportunities for brewing and pubs.”

