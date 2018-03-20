Georgian House Launches Initiative In Aid Of Hospitality Action

Five-star Georgian House, Pimlico, is adding an optional £1 donation to guests’ bills to help raise money for industry charity Hospitality Action. The initiative will operate alongside Georgian House’s ongoing support of the charity’s Golden Friends events and Employee Assistance Programme.

Adam Rowledge, general manager, Georgian House says: “As a long-time member of Hospitality Action, I’m delighted to be able to provide a new way to contribute to the brilliant work that the charity does with this simple donation. At Georgian House we recognise the importance of what they do and their work, offering financial and emotional support for people in our industry.”

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive, Hospitality Action says: “Small acts like this make a huge impact on the good work we do at Hospitality Action. Adding an optional £1 donation to your customer’s bill is an easy and effective way to show your support and can be implemented very quickly. I hope this fantastic initiative, undertaken by Adam Rowledge at Georgian House Hotel, will encourage other hoteliers and restaurateurs to follow suit.”

Hospitality Action ensures no one in the industry is left to face difficult times alone by providing a Grants Programme, Alcohol and Drug Awareness Seminars, Golden Friends retiree scheme to combat loneliness and an Employee Assistance Programme offering care and assistance to hospitality professionals.