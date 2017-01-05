Get Inspired by a Business Mentor at the Great Hospitality Show 2017

Bookings are now open for the Great Hospitality Show’s highly successful business mentor programme which returns this month to help show visitors with a host of challenges.
With the UK in a period of economic uncertainty, there has never been a more vital time to seek independent advice and inspiration as 2017 begins. The show has hand-selected some of the most respected names in the industry – its largest and most varied pool of experts ever – to offer visitors completely FREE, bookable face-to-face business surgeries.
With a limited amount of spaces available, those looking to book a 20-minute consultation should visit: www.hospitalityshow.co.uk/visiting/business-mentors today. Sessions from 2.30pm onwards are only bookable on the day of the show.
Hot topics up for discussion include: design and branding, menu development, PR and marketing, staff motivation, revenue management, technology, kitchen management, legal, skills and development, art consultancy, menu compliance, photography, apprenticeship levy and training, web development and SEO, and chef recruitment and development. Each day will see a new set of faces on-hand to help.
Meet The Business Mentors:
Monday 23rd January
Menu Development/ Kitchen Management
Gareth Billington, Sodexo Executive Head Chef at Everton Football Club
A unique opportunity to learn about creating popular and delicious menus and controlling kitchen costs from the Shine Awards 2016 Mentor of the Year.
Revenue Management
Krupesh Patel, Commercial Director of Michels & Taylor
Krupesh has helped some of the world’s leading organisations with revenue management and business development. And he’s here to help Great Hospitality Show visitors.
Design and Brand Development
Hilary Lancaster, Managing Director of Fusion Interiors Group
What’s hot in design and which brands work best to achieve a stunning new look? Hilary is an award-winning expert on hand to help visitors through the basics and beyond.
Online Marketing and SEO
Yvonne Halling, Mentor at BedandBreakfastCoach.com
Visitors can learn how a well thought out website can be a potent sales tool.
Photography
Richard Southall, Architectural Photographer
Gain professional advice on photographic techniques, copyright issues and how to make a venue truly stand out.
Staff Development & Motivation
Kellie Rixon, MBE, Owner of Rixon Associates
Learn from one of the best in the business about how to motivate and turn staff into true business ambassadors.
Tuesday 24th January
Legal, Finance
Julian Lewis, Corporate Lawyer
Make the most of independent and free advice on business acquisition or sale, or any other financial or legal issues causing headaches.
PR and Marketing
Susan Bolam, Client Services Director, Jellybean Creative Solutions
Visitors can learn the secrets of cost-effective marketing, how to create perfect PR and apply both to their own business.
Menu Compliance
Kim Antoniou, Co-Founder of Menu Management System, Kafoodle
Menus need to fully comply and provide customers with precise details of allergens and nutritionals. Kim is on hand to help visitors ensure that their food operation is truly transparent.
Apprenticeship Levy and Training
Marianne Fletcher, Head of Sales, HIT Training
Visitors can get professional advice on how to grow their apprenticeship and training schemes in light of the soon-to-be-introduced apprenticeship levy.
Wednesday 25th January
Procurement Technology
Simona Pop, Head of Partnerships & Global Communication at InstaSupply
Simona is on hand to help show visitors with their buyer-supplier relationships helping them to improve this crucial area of business and become more cost-efficient.
Chef Recruitment and Development
Sarah King, MD, Orcinus Recruit Ltd
Visitors can learn how to recruit truly talented chefs and enhance their skills even further.
Wine Menus and Purchasing
Alistair Morrell, Wine Editor for www.hospitalityandcateringnews.com
Alistair can help demonstrate how visitors can spice up their wine menus to improve the bottom line.
Staff Skills and Development
Martin-Christian Kent, Executive Director, People 1st
Learn how to unlock employees’ true talent and potential and then provide a solid career path to retain loyalty.
Spa Design and Refurbishment
Alistair Johnson
Visitors can learn how to develop a striking, busy and profitable spa.
Website Development and SEO
Chris Donelly, Founder of Digital Creative Agency, Verb
Discover how to improve a website beyond recognition, create digital marketing strategies and mobile applications.
Toby Wand, Managing Director of Fresh Montgomery says: “The Great Hospitality Show is the only event to focus purely on the business of hospitality and our longstanding, highly successful mentor programme is the unique jewel in the crown. This time around we have assembled the largest ever field of experts to help answer and advise on some of the most relevant and immediate business challenges. I urge visitors to book ahead at www.hospitalityshow.co.uk/visiting/business-mentors to avoid disappointment. It may be the most productive 20 minutes of your business year!”
