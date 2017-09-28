Getting Drunk Is ‘Pathetic’ And ’Embarrassing’ Say Millennials

Nationwide survey by Eventbrite the ticketing and events platform of 1,023 millennials has revealed that alcohol consumption is on the decline in the younger generation, with millennials only consuming an average of five units a week.

Only 1 in 10 of those surveyed said they view getting drunk as cool. The rest listed the act of getting drunk as ‘pathetic’, ’embarrassing’, and ‘belonging to an older generation’.

Experts suggested that millennials were not using alcohol to deal with their issues because they are now more relaxed talking about them openly instead.

“Generation X were still suffering from a stiff upper lip problem, they used drink and drugs to hide their problems. Younger people don’t want to cover up their problems with drinking and drugs, they want to face them,” said Nichi Hodgson, a dating and relationships expert who contributed to the report.

Lack of funds also led to less drinking, one in four said they would rather spend their money on other things.

The report also revealed that millennials consume just five units of alcohol each week, the equivalent to two glasses of wine or pints of beer. Experts suggest the declining trend is down to the health risks associated with alcohol, including links to cancer, heart disease and liver disease.

71% of “millennials” would rather drink a revitalising smoothie after a night out at a festival, as opposed to another alcoholic drink.

Ms Hodgson added that younger millennials, who are in their twenties, don’t use dating apps but use other technology such as Snapchat and Instagram to meet people.

“Younger millennials don’t use dating apps as much as older millennials, because they’re so native to technology, it’s more incorporated into their lives,” she said.