Girbau Extends HS 6 Washer Range

Girbau has expanded its HS 6 Series of washer extractors with the launch of a new model. The HS-6085, with 85-95kg capacity, fills the gap between the smaller HS-6057 (63kg) and range-topping HS-6110 (122kg).

Girbau now offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of high spin washers, with nine different models ranging from 9kg to 122kg in capacity. The most popular models for hotel laundries are the HS-6017, HS-6024, HS-6032 and HS-6040.

Girbau’s Smart Load function available on all INTELI machines offers additional in-use economies by automatically weighing loads and optimising water, energy and chemical consumption. Like all washers in the Girbau HS 6 Series, the new HS-6085 has Water Technology List (WTL) approval for water efficiency meaning that businesses buying new machines can benefit from 100% tax relief.

The HS-6085 offers a market-leading centrifugal spin force of 386G to leaves clothes with residual moisture levels as low as 48%. This very high water extraction ability offers laundries significant energy and cost savings in the subsequent drying process. The new model comes with Girbau’s INTELI controls and EasyLoad function for ergonomic loading and unloading without the need for a pneumatic loading system. Girbau’s TILT control is also optional.

For more information call 01462 427780 or visit: www.girbau.co.uk/hotels-leisure/c/19