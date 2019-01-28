Give Your Business The Edge At The Source Trade Show

Looking for new suppliers and inspiring ideas? Have a serious interest in speciality foods, quality drinks, profitable catering and inspired hospitality? Then the Source trade show is the show for you. The South West’s biggest and best trade show for the food & drink sector takes place at Westpoint, Exeter on Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th February, and is perfectly timed for buyers looking to get set for the season ahead. The size and scope of the show means there’s no need to spend valuable time attending other shows. It’s been growing steadily in recent years – in fact it’s grown 35% over the last two years alone!

Although the Source show is growing Hale Events, the show organisers, are working hard to reduce its impact on the environment. They’re aiming for all their shows to be single use plastic free and have introduced an innovative badging system for exhibitors and visitors that removes the need for any plastic wallets. Hale Events is also trying to better manage general waste and, for example, work with QCR Recycling Equipment who provide innovative solutions to save money, space and time on waste. They crush and bale cardboard at the show, reducing the waste that ends up in landfill and increasing recycling. The Source show is delighted to be supporting OLIO – the free app that connects neighbours with each other and with local shops so surplus food and other items can be shared, not thrown away. If you love food, hate waste, care about the environment or want to connect with your community, OLIO is for you.

Currently environmental awareness and health-consciousness are shaping food and drink buying habits. Consumers’ tastes are constantly evolving and the industry never stands still. That’s the reason so many visitors consider this a ‘must-attend’ show. It’s a unique opportunity to keep up with the latest developments and spot fresh opportunities. Everything a food business could possibly want is all in one place, with over 200 exhibitors from a wide spectrum of sectors; from remarkable local products with fascinating provenance to innovative catering equipment, stylish furniture to the latest EPoS systems, this year’s kitchen design trends to the most advanced business services. You’ll also see more Taste of the West companies than at any other trade show! 96% of visitors in 2018 said they would be happy to recommend the show to colleagues and intended to return in 2019.

The Newcomers area is always popular as it gives visitors the chance to experience the offerings of new companies from the South West that have never exhibited at a trade show before. The Source offers special rates for such companies from the South West, like Exmoor Distillery, Just Desserts, Kernel Cobs, Moorjam, and Rogue Wines, giving them the chance to promote their products to retailers and discover new routes to market. If you want to differentiate yourself from your competitors and add that element of surprise or novelty, then time spent in this area of the show is certain to pay dividends.

Liquid is a dedicated area to provide a hub for the on-trade and the off-trade. Here the focus is on new and exciting beverage products, the latest techniques, services and trends, as well as providing a convivial environment in which to network with industry colleagues. There will be local, national and international drinks exhibitors throughout the hall, showing hot, cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Recipes for success will be served up regularly in the Demo Kitchen. It’s where you can take time out to see a variety of inspiring chefs and passionate artisans and hear about 2019 trends for food and drink in the South West. Amongst these will be the winners from the 2018 South West Chef of the Year competition, Sophie Kennard (South West Student/Apprentice Chef of the Year), Gercelynn Mae Dionio (South West Young Professional Chef of the Year) and Tim Kendall (Overall South West Chef of the Year and South West Professional Chef of the Year). There also will be a range of demonstrations, such as the South West producer showcase by Jim Fisher, and the Ginspiration provided by Simon Robinson of LWC& Tom Litten of Salcombe Distilling, with cocktails featuring Salcombe Gin, Agnes Arber and Empress gins. Meet the students from Exeter College, who will be supporting the demos – they could be your future employees

As if that was not enough the successful and growing Westcountry Tourism Conference will be running alongside the show. Over two half days leading tourism businesses and industry experts will come together to share valuable experiences, knowledge and insights. The 2019 Conference will be focussing on ‘Excellence and The Future‘ on Wednesday 6th February, whilst the theme on Thursday 7th February will be ‘Marketing, Digital and PR‘. Confirmed speakers so far include John Sheaves from Taste of the West, Sir Tim Smit from the Eden Project, Mark Godfrey from The Deer Park and Sue Bradbury from SBPR.

Whether you are looking for that special ingredient to give your menu an intriguing twist, that unique artisan product to liven up your shop’s offering, or that new item of equipment that’ll take your kitchen to the next level, then this show is for you. The huge spread of comparative tastings, networking opportunities and inspirational experiences is a winning combination sure to inspire you personally and give your business the fresh impetus it needs to wow customers over the coming months.

For more information about the show, to book a stand, or register to attend, please call 01934 733433, follow @SourceFoodDrink or visit thesourcetradeshow.co.uk. For information about the Westcountry Tourism Conference visit

www.westcountrytourismconference.org.uk