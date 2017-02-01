Glasgow Feels The Heat As Hot Chef Line-Up Is Announced

Eight of Scotland’s Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs, including the reigning MasterChef: The Professionals winner, will descend upon Glasgow in March to showcase their celebrated expertise at ScotHot 2017.

Today, three of the eight headlining chefs have come together to announce the official line-up for ScotHot’s brand new stage, Staff Canteen Live: Gary Maclean (MasterChef: The Professionals winner), Brian Grigor (Michelin-starred Chef at The Balmoral’s Number One Restaurant); and Stuart Ralston (Chef Proprietor of Aizle).

The stage will allow visitors to watch these professionals at work; demonstrating their complex skills and techniques in everything from Michelin-starred cookery to French patisserie.

ScotHot is Scotland’s leading trade show for food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries. The bi-annual event takes place on 15th and 16th March 2017 in Glasgow’s SECC.

Mark Morris, MD of The Staff Canteen, said:

“We are really excited to be part of ScotHot, the industry’s leading trade show. Scotland’s fish, shellfish, game, lamb and beef is renowned around the world. The nation also has some of the best chefs in the UK so we want to showcase them, their skills and the fantastic produce, on our live stage.”

Having both Gary and the students from Glasgow City College on the stage is an added bonus to what promises to be an amazing two days.”

Also taking to the stage are: Adam Handling, Scottish Chef of the Year 2016; Geoffrey Smeddle, award-winning Chef of The Peat Inn; Graeme Cheevers, Head Chef at Martin Wishart Loch Lomond; William Curley, renowned Chocolatier; and Ruth Hinks, UK World Chocolate Master.

As well as welcoming over 150 exhibitors, ScotHot will host a number of stages that showcase and challenge Scotland’s best chefs and mixologists. Alongside this, experts in the field will be put under the spotlight to disclose trade secrets, highlight hot trends and decipher industry myths, making ScotHot the place to be to network, trade and learn.

Toby Wand, Managing Director of Fresh Montgomery, said:

“The industry’s appetite for ScotHot just continues to grow year on year. Each show we like to bring something different for our visitors, so this year we’re thrilled to welcome Staff Canteen Live stage. The line-up of chefs we have is second to none, and with experts in both sweet and savoury cookery, we are pleased to say there is something there for all paletes. ’

With a heritage dating back over 40 years, ScotHot now takes place as part of Scottish Tourism Week’s ‘Signature Events’ programme. This includes the Scottish Tourism Industry Conference; Scottish Tourism Week Dinner with a Difference and the ‘Oscars’ of the Scottish tourism industry, the Scottish Thistle Awards.

For the latest show news, exhibitor information and to register for the show please visit: www.scothot.co.uk