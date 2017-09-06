Glassjacks are pleased to announce a new range of products and an improved website (www.glassjacks.co.uk). Customers can now purchase a full range of beautiful catering quality glassware (Genware) and glassjacks together.

From elegant wine glasses and champagne flutes to tumblers, beer glasses, shot glasses, carafes and water jugs. This full range of glassware complements our comprehensive range of glassware storage boxes (glassjacks).

If it’s just glassware storage boxes (glassjacks) you are looking for there is a new feature on our website, the “Glass Measurement Guide” where you simply insert your glass height and width to be directed straight to the glassjack you require.

Our additional new products include compartment glass racks, dishwasher racks, barware and plastic glassware.

Glassjacks Ltd have supplied products for over 5 years to thousands of delighted customers; from catering hire companies; race courses; hotels; bars; restaurants; golf courses; glass manufacturers; catering wholesale suppliers, event companies and many more.

For your glassware storage box and glassware requirements please take a look at our new website www.glassjacks.co.uk.