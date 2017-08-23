Glen Dimplex Announce Change Of Direction To Focus Solely On Hot Water Boilers In Its Foodservice Business

Following an internal business review, Glen Dimplex Professional Appliances has taken the decision to concentrate their sales and marketing within the hospitality and foodservice market, solely on Burco hot water boilers. This will result in a phased withdrawal of the LEC Commercial refrigeration brand, in addition to all Burco cooking products, from the sector over the coming months.

Mike Butt, Managing Director of GDPA, explains the rationale behind the decision:

“The core strength of GDPA has always been within our UK manufactured Burco water boilers and whilst other products have performed strongly over the last few years, it is believed that by specialising in one product area, we will be better able to service our key customer base through increased innovation and development for which we have some exciting developments planned.

Whilst this has been a very difficult decision for the business, it is one that we believe will ultimately make Glen Dimplex Professional Appliances a stronger business in the long term. We would like to assure all current customers of LEC Commercial and Burco products that we will continue to meet and exceed all our statutory requirements to support and service LEC Commercial and Burco brands, as part of our on-going commitment.”

This announcement will have no effect on the LEC Medical or our Glen Dimplex Home Appliances elements of the business and refers purely to the foodservice and hospitality sector.