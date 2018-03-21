Global Tourism Conference To Be Hosted In The Lake District

Tourism conference, Journey To, is bringing together industry leaders from around the world to explore emerging travel trends – the first of its kind to be held in Cumbria.

On 19 April this year, hoteliers, tourist attractions, tour operators and marketers will converge in the Lake District to hear from renowned travel experts as they give an insight to the current status and future of international visitors travelling to the UK.

A host of leading business figures have already been confirmed to take to the stage, including BBC travel expert Simon Calder, Tripadvisor’s Head of Destinations for EMEA Justin Reid, and Jennifer Cormack, Sales and Marketing Director at Windermere Lake Cruises.

With a current tourism spotlight on the Lake District, visitors keen to experience the UK’s newest World Heritage Site, and businesses set to maximise the opportunities from a boost in visitor numbers, this conference will give attendees the opportunity to experience the North West destination for themselves.

Journey To host and Kendal-based digital marketing agency, A Digital, set about developing this event format following the success they have seen their clients achieve following the rising volume of inbound travel to the UK, and specifically, Cumbria.

A Digital Director, Andrew Armitage said, “Global-interest travel events like Journey To are typically hosted in London and we felt that the Lake District, as a leading attraction for international visitors, should be home to a conference of this scale.”

The one-day conference will be held at the newly renovated Low Wood Bay Hotel in Windermere, which has recently undergone a £19 million restoration.

Windermere Lake Cruises is not only a key speaker at the event, but will also provide a sought-after experience for delegates with an evening cruise to close proceedings.

Sales and Marketing Director, Jennifer Cormack said, “We’re extremely proud to be a Lake District business. It’s a hugely exciting time for the area and this event will provide a global platform to showcase the heritage and development in the area. We’ll be setting sail with attendees to give those less familiar with the area a glimpse of what attracts visitors in the millions year after year.”

Andrew Armitage added, “The response to the conference from leading travel brands has been fantastic. Our local partners and national sponsors, along with the fantastic speaker line-up, shows the calibre of industry expertise that will be brought together for Journey To.”

To find out more and to book your place please visit journeyto.uk