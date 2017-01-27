Gluten-free Chocolate Cake

- 100g gluten-free self raising flour
- 45g cocoa powder
- 110g caster sugar
- 110g cooking margarine or butter
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon vanilla essence or extract
- 280g icing sugar (for the icing)
- 140g butter (for the icing)
- 75g chocolate (milk or dark), melted (for the icing)
- 1-2 tbsp milk or water (for the icing)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4
- Melt the butter or cooking margarine until soft in a large mixing bowl
- Mix in the caster sugar
- Add the flour, cocoa powder and eggs, mixing well, then add the vanilla essence
- Pour the mixture evenly into two 20cm round greased and lined cake tins
- Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the cakes have risen and are lightly golden. To test if they are ready, insert a skewer into the middle of the cake – if it comes out clean, the cake is ready
- Cool completely
- To make the icing, beat together the icing sugar, melted chocolate and butter, slowly stirring in two or three teaspoons of boiling water or milk. Be careful not to make the icing too runny
- Spread the chocolate icing over the top of one of the cakes, then carefully place the other cake on top. Cover the top with more icing, then serve.