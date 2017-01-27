Gluten-free Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4

Melt the butter or cooking margarine until soft in a large mixing bowl

Mix in the caster sugar

Add the flour, cocoa powder and eggs, mixing well, then add the vanilla essence

Pour the mixture evenly into two 20cm round greased and lined cake tins

Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the cakes have risen and are lightly golden. To test if they are ready, insert a skewer into the middle of the cake – if it comes out clean, the cake is ready

Cool completely

To make the icing, b eat together the icing sugar, melted chocolate and butter, slowly stirring in two or three teaspoons of boiling water or milk. Be careful not to make the icing too runny