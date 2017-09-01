Golden Wonder Refreshes Popular Snacks Range

Following the successful relaunch of its crisps range last year, iconic Tayto Group brand, Golden Wonder, has refreshed its popular snacks range with exciting new products and updated packaging, giving it even more ‘shelf appeal’ than ever before.

As part of the revamped range, the leading flavours of Golden Wonder’s best-selling snack brands, Transform-A-Snack and Ringos, are now available in a range of impulse, grab and £1 priced packs. There is also a tasty new addition to the Transform-A-Snack family, a cheese variant, which has been introduced across all pack sizes in recognition that cheese is the top-selling flavour in single pack snacks.

Marketing director at Golden Wonder, Matt Smith, explains: “With solid distribution in the convenience sector, our leading brands, Transform-A-Snack and Ringos, have a loyal customer base. Flavour is key when consumers choose a snack and Golden Wonder is renowned for offering fully-flavoured snacks which are great value for money.

“The changes we’ve made to our snack range are based on extensive research and a strong consumer understanding. We know that current Golden Wonder fans will love the changes and expect to attract new customers to the brand, helping us to gain further traction in the market.

“Tapping into the insight that almost half of us play with our snacks, Transform-A-Snack offers interactive fun as well as great taste as the snack can ‘transform’ into a car by slotting pieces together. The new cheese flavour broadens the brand’s appeal and the updated packaging has great in-store presence.”

A major piece of NPD for Golden Wonder is the introduction of Chippies, a range of real potato sticks in three strong, distinctive flavours, Ready Salted, Salt & Vinegar and Chip Shop Curry.

Matt added: “Golden Wonder Chippies, in three mouth-watering, savoury varieties, offer consumers the punchy, chip-shop taste that everyone loves at their fingertips. They are an exciting addition to our range and we look forward to establishing Chippies as a firm consumer favourite.”

All of the brands are available in £1 priced packs, in recognition that this is the fastest growing price point in the snacks market, giving both retailers and consumers the opportunity to trade up.

With attractive price points and revised case sizes, the Golden Wonder snack range also delivers strong category margins for retailers as well as improved stock holding and replenishment.