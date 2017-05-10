Good ‘Gluten Free’ Info is Good for Business

A new survey has found 25% of people on a gluten free diet were served foods containing gluten when eating out. The Food Standards Agency is backing a campaign by Coeliac UK launching 8 May 2017 to highlight what businesses can do to keep their customers safe – and increase loyalty.

Coeliac UK estimate British food businesses are missing out on £100m of gluten free business, and 90% of people on a gluten free diet ate out in the last month. Plenty of reasons to get gluten free right!

Download Coeliac UK’s new guidance for businesses, called ‘Catering gluten free: how to get it right’ from www.coeliac.org.uk/glutenfreevolution or go to the Food Standards Agency website for more information at www.food.gov.uk/business-industry/allergy-guide/labelling-of-gluten-free-foods

You can find more info on the campaign here, including some videos with advice for front of house and tips for caterers – and this is the link to download their guidance for caterers.