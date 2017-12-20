Good Tradeshows Come In Threes!

Many of us attend at least one trade show a year, looking for new suppliers and inspiring ideas. If you’re involved in food, drink, catering & hospitality, wherever you’re based in the South & South West, Hale Events have got the trade show for you.

The Source trade show takes place at the Westpoint Exhibition Centre in Exeter on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th February. The Source is the South West’s biggest and best show for anyone with a serious interest in speciality foods, quality drinks, profitable catering and inspired hospitality. If you are looking for that special ingredient for your menu, that unique product for your shop, or essential equipment for your kitchen, then this show will both inspire you and help your business grow.

Expowest Cornwall takes place in Wadebridge from Tuesday 6th – Thursday 8th March. This trade show is the region’s foremost hospitality and catering trade show – an absolute must for those eager to see, touch and taste the latest products, and to get a feel for the trends shaping the market. Perfectly timed and showcasing products that cover the whole of the hospitality and catering market, this show really does have Cornwall covered!

The Food & Drink Trade Show takes place at the Three Counties Show Ground, Malvern, on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd May. The show offers a unique mix of inspirational speciality food & drink products, from a wide range of exhibitors; from the small and regional, to those who trade throughout the UK and internationally. From patisserie to pickles; from fresh to frozen; from confectionery to convenience; from fish to food gift and foodservice, there will be an abundance of products to both inspire you, and satisfy your customers.

Hale Events are sure one of their shows will benefit your business. Register for free trade entry now on the shows’ websites: www.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk, www.expowestcornwall.co.uk, www.thefoodanddrinktradeshow.co.uk or call 01934 733456. If you’re interested in a stand, please call 01934 733433 or email stands@hale-events.com.