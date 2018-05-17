Government to Cut Fixed Odds Betting Terminals Maximum Stake from £100 to £2

The maximum stakes on Fixed Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) are to be reduced from £100 to £2 to reduce the risk of gambling-related harm, Minister for Sport and Civil Society Tracey Crouch announced today.

The move comes off the back of a consultation with the public and the industry to ensure that we have the right balance between a sector that can grow and contribute to the economy and one that is socially responsible and doing all it should to protect consumers and communities.

The government wants to reduce the potential for large losses on FOBT (category B2) machines and the risk of harm to both the player and wider communities. Following analysis of consultation responses and advice from the Gambling Commission, the government believes that a cut to £2 will best achieve this.

The Gambling Commission has also been tasked to take forward discussions with the industry to improve player protection measures on B1 and B3 category machines, looking at spend and time limits.

DCMS Secretary of State Matt Hancock said:

When faced with the choice of halfway measures or doing everything we can to protect vulnerable people, we have chosen to take a stand. These machines are a social blight and prey on some of the most vulnerable in society, and we are determined to put a stop to it and build a fairer society for all.

In addition to the reduction to FOBT stakes the government has today confirmed:

The Gambling Commission will toughen up protections around online gambling including stronger age verification rules and proposals to require operators to set limits on consumers’ spending until affordability checks have been conducted.

A major multi-million pound advertising campaign promoting responsible gambling, supported by industry and GambleAware, will be launched later this year.

The Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG) has amended its code to ensure that a responsible gambling message will appear for the duration of all TV adv

erts.

erts. Public Health England will carry out a review of the evidence relating to the public health harms of gambling.

As part of the next licence competition the age limit for playing National Lottery games will be reviewed, to take into accounts developments in the market and the risk of harm to young people.

In order to cover any negative impact on the public finances, and to protect funding for vital public services, this change will be linked to an increase in Remote Gaming Duty, paid by online gaming operators, at the relevant Budget.

Changes to the stake will be through secondary legislation. The move will need parliamentary approval and we will also engage with the gambling industry to ensure it is given sufficient time to implement and complete the technological changes.

Industry responds

Responding to today’s announcement Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), commented:

“The BBPA is disappointed that no changes have been made in particular to the stake for Category C machines – we had asked for an increase from £1 to £2 in the stake to allow innovation in the 50,000 machines in pubs for customers who enjoy playing these low stake and low prize machines. We understand however that the focus of this review was on Fixed Odds Betting Terminals and will work with the Government to ensure that our Social Responsibility Codes are robust.

“There is a real need for a clearer focus on deregulation to reduce the burden on pubs. The costs to small business under the current regulations for gaming machines are too high. In the coming months we will encourage Government to look at some of these issues more closely. The bureaucratic requirements for regular notification to local authorities on the mix of machines and change of licensee are costly, archaic and in need of review.”

UKHospitality said: “The Government’s approach to Category C and D machines suggests that it is prepared to act pragmatically, and to entertain the notion of an increase in stakes and prizes if the sector can demonstrate that it has implemented measures that will manage the risk of gambling-related harm effectively.

“Despite there being no evident link between problem gambling and the category C and D machines allowed in pubs, our members are keen to promote socially responsible measures, to show that these machines are used under supervision and with an absolute minimum of harm.

“Category C and D machines are vital revenue stream for many pubs and we will continue to liaise with the Government to ensure that pubs have the support and opportunities they need to make the most from them.”