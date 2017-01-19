Government’s Brexit Must Provide Clarity For Businesses

The ALMR has responded to the Prime Minister’s Brexit speech by urging the Government to work to provide clarity to ensure stability for businesses.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The Prime Minister’s speech referred to the UK’s food and drink sector as a crucial one. Recognition of the good work we do, and the positive contribution we make economically, is a good first step but it must be followed by decisive action.

“Departure from the European Union will provide the Government with an opportunity to cut VAT for the hospitality sector. With property and wage costs rising, a lower rate of VAT for pubs, bars and restaurants will free up some capital for employers allowing them to invest and grow.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that securing the right to remain for EU workers is vital and this must remain a priority for our sector. We are still looking to the Government for concrete action rather than unconvincing reassurances and securing the right to remain for our enormously valuable team members is crucial to the ongoing success of the UK’s hospitality sector.”