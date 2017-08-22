Great Britain’s Top Bartender Lands In Mexico To Compete For Title Of Best In The World

On Sunday evening, Jamie Jones from The Social Company landed in Mexico City to compete for the title of world’s best bartender. Over the next four days he will take on fifty-four competitors at the pinnacle of their trade at the world’s biggest bartending competition. Together they will face the toughest of challenges, from making show-stopping creations that will shape the future of cocktail culture to shaking off their competition in the knockout Lucha Libre cocktail challenge. Having already overcome fierce competition within GB, Jamie has arrived in Mexico armed with luxury ingredients including Johnnie Walker, Cîroc, Ketel One vodka, Tanqueray No. TEN, Zacapa, Bulleit, Don Julio, and a fine collection of single malts, ready to create what they hope is their stand-out cocktail. Expect to see limes flying and mixology like never before as the race begins to have Great Britain’s best bartender take the crown of the industry and become the WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year!

Johanna Dalley, World Class Director, said: “This is the biggest and best bartending competition in the world and biggest World Class competition yet. We are delighted to welcome the world’s best bartenders as they compete for the title of World Class Bartender of the Year. This is the ninth year we’ve run this competition and, if the past eight years are anything to go by, we’re set for a week of some of the most incredible cocktail making, all within one of the most vibrant cities in the world – Mexico City.

“The cocktail revolution is booming and these bartenders are leading the way. Expect to see the pinnacle of bartending creations and new trends which will set the cocktail agenda for months and years to come.”

