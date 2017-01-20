Great Sausage Roll Off Line Up Announced

The line up for the 2017 Great Sausage Roll Off, an annual sausage roll competition held at the Red Lion in Barnes, has been revealed.

The competition, which takes place at 7pm on 25 January, invites professional chefs from around the UK to take part in a live competition to create, roll and bake a dozen sausage rolls.

Since 2013, the Red Lion in Barnes has been giving this much overlooked buffet item the attention it deserves with the creation of the almost, nearly, infamous, Great Sausage Roll Off. A bit like the X Factor meets Masterchef, it is an evening of crazy culinary pleasure, taken in the most seriously light hearted way”

It is a live cooking event where around 20 professional chefs take their turns to create, roll and bake their own take on the Sausage Roll. It’s no mean feat, the cooking goes on in heats and lasts up to four hours!

After cooking, there is a continual procession of cooks, pastry wrapped progenies in hand, taking the long nervy walk through the baying mob towards the judges table.

Set up high at the top of the pub, a panel of experts no less. Some plucked from TV land, Michelin starred kitchens, the Food press and other high echelons of the edible stratosphere! There, they study, devour and give fourth their opinions of their supper until a winner is declared later into the night.

The evening is open to the public. It is totally free and un-ticketed to watch.



The Great Sausage Roll Off is huge on twitter. Get involved, watch the banter and use #rolloff

The finalists are

The Dining Room, Abersoch

Chef Si Toft

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa

Chef Alan Paton

The Botanist, Broadgate

Chef Daniel Merry

Chef Mat Follas

i

BAFTA 195 Piccadilly

Chef Anton Manganaro

The Pilot, Chiswick

Chef Kieran Drinkwater

Charlies Norfolk Food Heroes

Chef Charlie Hodson

Green & Fortunes at Sea Containers

Chef Brendan Fyldes

The Kings Head Hursley

Chef Jenny Jones

Rocksalt Folkestone

Chef Simon Oakley

The Knife & Cleaver, Houghton Conquest

Chef Jon Leyton

The Compasses Inn, Crundale

Chef Rob Taylor

Down Hall Country House Hotel

Chef Matthew Hill

City Glen Pub Company

Chef Oliver Marlowe

Morden Hall

Greig Hunter

Temple and Sons Restaurant

Chef Keith Hooker

BH Live

Chef Stewart Parker

MYPIE

Chef Chris Brumby (2014 Roll Off Winner)

Prep Cook Eat Supper Club

Chef Phil Harrison (2016 Roll off Winner)