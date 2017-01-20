Great Sausage Roll Off Line Up Announced

The line up for the 2017 Great Sausage Roll Off, an annual sausage roll competition held at the Red Lion in Barnes, has been revealed.
The competition, which takes place at 7pm on 25 January, invites professional chefs from around the UK to take part in a live competition to create, roll and bake a dozen sausage rolls.
Since 2013, the Red Lion in Barnes has been giving this much overlooked buffet item the attention it deserves with the creation of the almost, nearly, infamous, Great Sausage Roll Off. A bit like the X Factor meets Masterchef, it is an evening of crazy culinary pleasure, taken in the most seriously light hearted way”
It is a live cooking event where around 20 professional chefs take their turns to create, roll and bake their own take on the Sausage Roll. It’s no mean feat, the cooking goes on in heats and lasts up to four hours!
After cooking, there is a continual procession of cooks, pastry wrapped progenies in hand, taking the long nervy walk through the baying mob towards the judges table.
Set up high at the top of the pub, a panel of experts no less. Some plucked from TV land, Michelin starred kitchens, the Food press and other high echelons of the edible stratosphere! There, they study, devour and give fourth their opinions of their supper until a winner is declared later into the night.
The evening is open to the public. It is totally free and un-ticketed to watch.
The Great Sausage Roll Off is huge on twitter. Get involved, watch the banter and use #rolloff
The finalists are
The Dining Room, Abersoch
Chef Si Toft
Stoke by Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa
Chef Alan Paton
The Botanist, Broadgate
Chef Daniel Merry
Chef Mat Follas
i
BAFTA 195 Piccadilly
Chef Anton Manganaro
The Pilot, Chiswick
Chef Kieran Drinkwater
Charlies Norfolk Food Heroes
Chef Charlie Hodson
Green & Fortunes at Sea Containers
Chef Brendan Fyldes
The Kings Head Hursley
Chef Jenny Jones
Rocksalt Folkestone
Chef Simon Oakley
The Knife & Cleaver, Houghton Conquest
Chef Jon Leyton
The Compasses Inn, Crundale
Chef Rob Taylor
Down Hall Country House Hotel
Chef Matthew Hill
City Glen Pub Company
Chef Oliver Marlowe
Morden Hall
Greig Hunter
Temple and Sons Restaurant
Chef Keith Hooker
BH Live
Chef Stewart Parker
MYPIE
Chef Chris Brumby (2014 Roll Off Winner)
Prep Cook Eat Supper Club
Chef Phil Harrison (2016 Roll off Winner)