Greene King Offers More Food Solutions For Pubs

Greene King Pub Partners has expanded the range of its food service to tenanted and leased pubs within its estate.

Since its launch last year, the food service has been taken up by around 150 sites and now a set of new menus have been launched including a premium option for the first time.

Leveraging expertise and buying scale from the leading pub retailer and brewer’s managed retail estate, Greene King Pub Partners launched ‘Pub Partners Food & Supplies’ service in the spring of 2016 in partnership with logistics company Kuehne + Nagel (K&N).

The service provides licensees with a ready-to-go food offer and is designed for operators whose business could benefit from the addition of food.

Operators using the service receive an easy to execute menu, free delivery of the necessary products, crockery, all allergen information and marketing support including menus.

Greene King tenants could already opt for either a ‘value’ or ‘mainstream’ package, both with a range of price points and now a ‘premium’ selection of dishes has been added to the mix.

The menus are refreshed in terms of both design and content every six months with the latest version of the ‘mainstream’ offer including a healthy choice section as well as a ‘chef recommends’ area.

Licensees also save money on waste disposal, as K&N take away food waste and other recyclables at no cost to the operator, while there is also training and marketing support available.

Clive Chesser, managing director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “The response from our pubs to the food supply service has been phenomenal with the numbers taking it up increasing all the time.

“Using the skills from our retail development kitchen, we have specifically designed the products and menu to be quick and easy to deliver. Many of our licensees using the scheme have already seen a significant margin increase.

“We have made the service as flexible as possible so that licensee can opt for select dishes to create their own bespoke menu if they wish or just go with our wholesale supply option. For pubs serving food, we look to take away as much of the hard work as possible.

“The new option is an exciting development which provides even more choice and reflects the fact customers are increasingly looking for a more premium experience.”