Greene King Pub Partners Launches New Digital Toolkit Designed To Help Pubs Grow Online Audience

More than 150 pubs have signed up to a digital solutions service launched last year by Greene King Pub Partners to help them boost their online presence.

With hundreds of pubs across the industry missing out on potential customers because they do not have a website, Greene King launched its 2017 digital solutions toolkit to help show publicans why having a website was a vital part of any successful pub.

The toolkit was so successful, with 160 pubs signing up in the first 12 months, that the team in Bury St Edmunds have now launched an updated version in a bid to show pubs without a website the benefits of being online.

The team want to show why being online plays a vital role in 2018 in encouraging customers into pubs. They looked at the response to last year’s toolkit, evaluated it and have now launched an updated version offering even better opportunities for partners.

John Forrest, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “I’m very proud of the strong pick-up our toolkit has already seen in its first year.

“There’s plenty of evidence showing a digital presence encourages a greater number of visits to your pub and there’s lots of competition out there now, meaning not having a website or any digital presence can be a massive hindrance to attracting new customers.

“Pub operators are extremely busy people and, in my opinion, having the key information in this easy-to-use guide is ideal. You can really see a positive difference for pubs with a fantastic website, which are pushing out all their events on the website and social media.”

Andy Mullin, Commercial Partner at RIS, said: “The introduction of well-structured, carefully targeted social media campaigns designed to drive consumer traffic to a stylish customer-friendly website has seen businesses grow and develop as they position themselves in the modern marketplace. Offers in the toolkit, which is available in the latest version of the in-house Pub Partners magazine Innsight, include: