Greene King Raises £100k For Make Some Noise

Greene King, the UK pub retailer and brewer, has raised £100k for Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

As part of its partnership with national broadcaster Radio X, Greene King released a limited edition ale for the summer called Amplified, with 20p from every pint sold donated directly to Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

Global’s Make Some Noise charity supports small projects across the UK, which deliver life-changing work to youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. The charity is supported by eight commercial radio stations including Radio X.

Amplified, was officially brewed and unveiled in May by Radio X presenters Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne. Amplified is a 4% pale ale with punchy citrus and grapefruit flavours and was made available in more than 700 Greene King pubs across the summer. The partnership formed part of a campaign Summer of Sound, a three month campaign to promote live music in pubs.

Sue Thomas-Taylor, marketing director for Greene King, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have raised £100k for Global’s Make Some Noise charity. It’s such a fantastic charity and this really is the icing on the cake for what has been a hugely successful summer with Radio X.

“We’d like to thank customers who bought a pint of Amplified and supported such an amazing charity, it really will help change many lives.”

While visiting Radio X to present the cheque to Global, Sue Thomas-Taylor took part in Global’s Make Some Noise Day by helping to raise money on air.

Emma Bradley, director of Global’s Make Some Noise, said: “The Amplified beer was an amazing idea to raise money and awareness for Global’s Make Some Noise. We’re so grateful for the support we’ve received from Greene King and its customers. The money raised will enable us make a huge difference to the lives of disadvantaged young people and their families.

“Having raised £100k throughout the Summer, Greene King are currently the charity’s biggest corporate partner this financial year.”