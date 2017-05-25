Greene King Raises £3 Million For Macmillan Cancer Support

MONEY RAISED WILL PAY FOR VITAL SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH CANCER

Greene King has raised a whopping £3 million for its charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The incredible figure comes five years into the partnership and follows a successful ‘Macmillan May’; Greene King’s month-long fundraising event. It saw around 1,000 pubs across the country take on the challenge to raise as much money as possible for the charity by hosting cake sales, raffles, quizzes, family fun days and more.

The pub retailer and brewer has another reason to celebrate as it was recognised for its support of the cancer charity by receiving an award for Fundraising Excellence at Macmillan’s annual Corporate Partnership event in May.

Greene King’s support for Macmillan doesn’t end with £3m, as it takes on its ‘Miles for Macmillan’ campaign, in which the company’s 43,000 team members and its guests are invited to walk, run, bike or swim enough miles to reach the moon. The impressive feat will see them cover a combined quarter of a million miles, taking part in marathons, a London to Paris bike ride in July and climb Mount Kilimanjaro in October.

Guests at Greene King pubs have also supported the cause by enjoying Greene King’s charity desserts; with a percentage of sales going directly to Macmillan. Customers, who have tucked into a Sicilian lemon meringue pie or triple chocolate brownie, have raised a tasty £330,000 for Macmillan since the partnership began in 2012.

The money raised by the pub group over the last year has gone directly to fund vital hours of Macmillan nursing care. With help from partners like Greene King, Macmillan helps to fund or support over 4,300 Macmillan nursing posts across the UK, helping hundreds of thousands of people with cancer each year.

Rooney Anand, chief executive officer for Greene King, said: “We are all really proud to have reached this £3m fundraising milestone for Macmillan. Our pubs are in the privileged position of being in the heart of communities and this achievement is all down to our amazing team members and customers who have put on fantastic fundraising events over the last five years.

“Our Macmillan partnership is incredibly important to us and I know we’ll continue to put all the passion and energy into it as we aim for the next £1m landmark!”

Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “Thank you very much to everyone at Greene King, who have worked very hard to raise this significant sum. At Macmillan we know that by 2030 the number of people living with cancer in Britain will have increased to four million, making Greene King’s support more valuable than ever.”