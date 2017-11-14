Greene King Represents Pub Industry at 2017 Lord Mayor’s Show

Greene King represented the UK pub industry in the Lord Mayor’s Show by bringing to life its most iconic London pubs, including The Punch & Judy, the Golden Lion and The Shakespeare’s Head on a bespoke float using one of its drays.

BBC presenter Sonali Shah interviewed Karen Long, Greene King employee and Lord Mayor’s Show ‘superfan’, who won the internal competition to join the parade and walk alongside the float.

Karen commented: “I first came to the Lord Mayor’s Show when I was eight and have tried to come every year or watch the show on TV ever since. I’m so excited to actually be in it today…everyone’s so excited, it’s brilliant.”

Rooney Anand, Greene King’s chief executive, said: “It was a real privilege for Greene King to take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show. Our teams brought some of our most iconic London pubs to life by dressing up in character and waving at the crowds from their pubs signs. The Red Lion was a big hit with some unique dancing and Punch & Judy certainly entertained the crowds with their enthusiasm and excitement! It’ll be a great day to remember for Greene King.”

Greene King Local pubs in London spent the weekend raising money for the company’s national charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support and hope to have raised £40,000, and the cancer charity’s volunteers also joined Greene King on the parade.