Greene King TAKES HOME ‘BEST APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMME’ At The Training Journal Awards

Greene King, the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, won ‘Best Apprenticeship Programme’, on Tuesday night at The Training Journal Awards, which celebrate and recognise the best in learning and development practices.

The awards, now in their 12th year, recognise the ingenuity, creativity, passion and hard work of learning and development professionals from around the world. Greene King was the only company in the pub industry to feature on the shortlist and took home the winning prize.

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King, said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised and celebrated for our apprenticeship programme. We passionately believe in apprenticeships and the role they play within our business and the wider industry. We’re proud to represent the pub industry through being recognised by Training Journal Awards this year.”

Greene King’s award-winning apprenticeship programme started in 2011 and so far 9,000 apprentices completed the programme and a further 2,600 apprentices are currently in training.