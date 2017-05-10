Greene King Takes Three in The Times 20 Coolest Pubs

Greene King has featured three times in the Britain’s 20 Coolest Pubs list, curated by The Times as part of a four day guide into the nation’s favourite drinking spots.

The Grapes in Limehouse, The Hawley Arms in Camden and the Oxford Bar in Edinburgh featured in ninth, tenth and thirteenth place respectively. While The Grapes was highlighted for its outside space overlooking the Thames, The Hawley Arms was praised for its vibrant atmosphere and live music and The Oxford Bar was commended for its inspirational surroundings.

Clive Chesser, Managing Director, Pub Partners at Greene King said: “We work hard to support our tenants and lessees across our Pub Partners sites, for three of those pubs to feature as Britain’s coolest pubs is a real honour as well as a testament to the hard work and commitment of our tenant partners.”

Greene King owns more than 1,300 sites across the UK that are operated, through the business’ Pub Partners division, by independent licensees running their own businesses through Greene King – each pub has its own unique style from traditional country inns to city centre bars.