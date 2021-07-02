Greene King To Offer 1,000 Kickstart Places

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King will offer 1,000 jobs to young people as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme with vacancies available across the UK from July.

The pub company and brewer has created a new role, Hospitality Services Team Member, specifically for the scheme. Candidates will have the opportunity to work front of house, kitchen and, where possible, reception and housekeeping.

Graham Briggs, head of apprenticeships and employability programmes at Greene King, said: “We’re really pleased to be part of the Kickstart scheme and be able to offer 1,000 placements across the UK. We see Kickstart as a great way to create more opportunities for young people, alongside our already successful apprenticeships and other social mobility programmes, and we can’t wait for more young people to join us through the scheme.”

The Kickstart Scheme provides funding to employers to create jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit. Those who gain permanent employment at Greene King will have the opportunity to take part in its award-winning apprenticeship programme.