Greg Almeida Crowned Uk Champion Of The Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition 2017

Following fierce competition between some of the best bartenders in the UK, Greg Almeida, Head Bartender at The Rosewood Hotel’s Scarfes Bar in London has been crowned the UK champion for this year’s Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition with his exceptional cocktail, An Endless Journey.

Hundreds of bartenders from across the UK ranging from Northern Ireland, Northern and Southern England, Scotland and London accepted the challenge to create a Patrón cocktail with the same passion, precision and care that goes into each bottle of ultra-premium Patrón Tequila.

After winning the London heat of the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition, Greg created and showcased his cocktail at the UK final at East London’s TT Liquor in front of an esteemed panel of judges: David Alan, Patrón’s Manager of Trade Education and Mixology, Simon Difford, Owner and Editor of Difford’s Guide and Mike McGinty, the 2016 Global Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition winner. Greg’s winning cocktail is a combination of Patrón Reposado tequila and flavours of vanilla, jasmine and nutmeg.

Speaking of his experience, Greg Almeida, Head Bartender of The Rosewood Hotel’s Scarfes Bar said: “I’m overwhelmed and can’t quite believe that I have won. The Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition means so much to me as the competition and the Patrón brand represent everything I believe in and what I think we, as an industry, can do. My cocktail is all about the journey of life and what you make of it. When you meet people, you become inspired and it’s what you do with those inspirations that can change your life. I wanted my cocktail to inspire my guests and for them to make it a part of their journey. Patrón Tequila is full of innovation, but always has a traditional way of thinking, and to me, that is inspirational.”

As part of his prize, Greg will experience a rare trip to the incredible Hacienda Patrón in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, where he will represent the UK against 17 other countries at the global semi-finals on 17th January 2018. If Greg is successful, he will reach the 2017 Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition global final the next day on the 18th January 2018.

Talking about the competition, Lee Applbaum, Chief Marketing Officer, Patrón Spirits International said: “We are proud to see the competition return on this scale, bringing new, up-and-coming talent to the bar with fresh ideas on what it takes to be a Patrón Perfectionist. The bartender community is a global community, brought together by a common pursuit for pure excellence in crafting drinks and delivering an experience for their guests. This year, as ever, the bar is raised and we are excited to discover mixologists who experiment with the flavour profiles and versatility of Patrón Tequila and who understand and share our values.”