Grindleford Venue Scoops Major National Hotel Award

The Maynard is named Best Hotel in The Heart of England

Staff at popular Peak District hotel and wedding venue, The Maynard, are celebrating winning ‘Best Hotel in the Heart of England 2017/18’ in the Best Loved Hotels Awards. As one of the regional winners of the coveted national competition, The Maynard now goes onto the shortlist for the coveted ‘Hotel of the Year’ Award, due to be announced on Monday 13 November at a glittering gala dinner in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Best Loved Hotels has been the go-to source for superior quality independent accommodation in the UK for more than 20 years, and the Best Loved Awards are designed to showcase excellence across Best Loved properties throughout Britain and Ireland. The awards are significant for The Maynard because the winners are nominated by guests and satisfied customers.

“We are delighted The Maynard has been recognised in this way and would like to thank all our customers who took the time to vote us the Best Hotel in the Heart of England,” said Jane Hitchman, Director of The Maynard. “To be nominated from over 200 of the finest hotels in the country is an honour in itself and to win in our category is fantastic. Fingers crossed we can take the next step and win Hotel of the Year, 2017.” The Best Loved Hotel Awards highlight the very best from across the country, ranging from grand stately homes to village inns, each loved for their own individual style and character.

“The overall customer experience is paramount during any hotel stay,” explained Julian Ebbutt, Managing Director of Best Loved Hotels. “This is why we have asked our Best Loved customers to give us feedback regarding their personal experiences throughout the year staying at Best Loved properties. Our Awards celebrate excellence in many different areas which complements the diversity across our properties.”