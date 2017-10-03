Growing Burger Brand Chooses Aloha EPOS for Great Customer Service

NYC Burger and Grill and its sister company Shake N’ Burger are making the most of an international trend that has seen the popularity of gourmet burgers soar.

NYC has four restaurants – in Doncaster, Bawtry, Hull and Stocksbridge, and the Shake N’ Burger brand opened its first branch in Doncaster in 2017. All have been a huge hit with customers.

CEO Lee Edwards says it’s down to a fantastic recipe that combines excellent food with great customer service.

“Along with the great food and staff, we believe in doing whatever it takes to make the customers day and ensure they love their NYC experience,” he said.

With fantastic customer service so high on the menu, NYC needed restaurant management software that could make sure staff could prepare and deliver delicious food quickly and accurately to its demanding clientele.

NYC chose the Aloha EPOS management system from NFS Hospitality, which provides everything from handheld order taking, cash handling and billing to advanced operations such as labour management, loyalty, fraud prevention, table management and stock control.

Lee said: “We needed restaurant management software that would deliver connectivity, reliable table service, and give us better, more detailed reports.”

