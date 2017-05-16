Hallmark Hotels Launch New ‘Best Of British’ Menu

Hallmark Hotels has recently rolled out a new and improved menu inspired by the exceptional, high-quality British produce available in the countryside surrounding its 28 hotels, with a strong focus on local provenance. Believing the British countryside offers some of the very best food in the world, Hallmark Hotels has worked to carefully source delicious British ingredients for its new Spring/Summer menu, whilst supporting local British farmers and producers.

Hallmark restaurants offer a carefully sourced menu with an impressive variety of dishes to suit each of its guests’ individual tastes and dietary needs. With an existing emphasis on fine seasonal ingredients, Hallmark Hotels will be taking this one step further, and the new menu will celebrate the best produce on offer, from farm to fork across the UK. New additions will include British charcuterie from Cumbria, renowned Hampshire trout and 28-day aged Red Tractor British steaks. The collection of no fuss dishes will be prepared with love and precision, just as guests like them at home.

Andy Lowe, who recently joined the Hallmark Hotels’ team as Head of Food & Drink commented “The new changes will offer guests a wider choice and variety across all restaurants, lounge and bar areas. We have diversified our salad range, creating healthier and lighter dishes as an alternative to the heartier meals available to fit this increasing demand from the health conscious. Due to the rise in popularity of sharing plates; a vast array of sharing boards, small plates and innovative street food dishes have also been added to the bar menu, with some international flavours thrown in for good measure”.

Changes have also been made across Hallmark Hotel’s drinks menu. It has extended further the wide range of bottled beers and ciders from around the world including Curious lager and Curious IPA from England. To continue the focus on ‘Best of British’, sparkling wines from Chapel Down will now be available to compliment the British cuisine.