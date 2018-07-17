Hallmark Hotels Welcomes NHS Staff For Free Throughout 2018

To celebrate 70 years of the NHS, Hallmark Hotels are offering all NHS employees free stays in 2018.

The Hallmark portfolio spans across the country from the Scottish Highlands to the south coast of England, and features several idyllic manor house properties and spa hotels, including Hallmark Hotel Stourport Manor (pictured above).

The free overnight stay is valid each Sunday evening when NHS staff spend £50.00 on food and drink in the hotels’ bars and restaurants.

Michelle Anderson, head of marketing said: “This month marked a momentous anniversary for the NHS and Hallmark want to reward the deserving staff all year round at Hallmark Hotels.

“The NHS do something for each and every one of us and it’s our time to thank them with a relaxing stay where they can unwind and be pampered.”

The offer is valid until 24th December and should be redeemed online at www.hallmarkhotels.co.uk/nhs