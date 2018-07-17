LATEST NEWS
Home / Latest News / Hallmark Hotels Welcomes NHS Staff For Free Throughout 2018

Hallmark Hotels Welcomes NHS Staff For Free Throughout 2018

Posted by: News in Latest News July 17, 2018

HotelsTo celebrate 70 years of the NHS, Hallmark Hotels are offering all NHS employees free stays in 2018.

The Hallmark portfolio spans across the country from the Scottish Highlands to the south coast of England, and features several idyllic manor house properties and spa hotels, including Hallmark Hotel Stourport Manor (pictured above).

The free overnight stay is valid each Sunday evening when NHS staff spend £50.00 on food and drink in the hotels’ bars and restaurants.

Michelle Anderson, head of marketing said: “This month marked a momentous anniversary for the NHS and Hallmark want to reward the deserving staff all year round at Hallmark Hotels.

“The NHS do something for each and every one of us and it’s our time to thank them with a relaxing stay where they can unwind and be pampered.”

The offer is valid until 24th December and should be redeemed online at www.hallmarkhotels.co.uk/nhs

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

football

June Heatwave and Football Boosts Britain’s Pub Takings

Britain’s pubs enjoyed a mini sales boom in June thanks to the hot weather and the start of the World Cup, latest figures from ...