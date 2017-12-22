Hand Roasted in Scotland – A First From Miko

Miko Coffee Scotland, a division of the multi award winning Belgian coffee specialist Miko Coffee has launched ‘Hand Roasted in Scotland’, the first range of artisan speciality blends to be produced in house at the company’s new purpose built roastery in East Kilbride.

Scotland has a vibrant coffee scene with the number of coffee shops in the region up 45% over two years*. Expectations around quality are rising with consumers becoming more demanding and increasingly knowledgeable. Hand Roasted in Scotland meets the demand for a premium coffee offer with local provenance, which has great appeal to discerning Scottish consumers.

Two individual hand roasted blends are on offer:

Espresso 2 is a medium bodied coffee sourced from traditional South American organic farms with fruity tones, a honey like sweetness, and a nutty, chocolate caramel bite.

Espresso 3 is also sourced from South America and has a bright and fruity flavour with a toffee and chocolate finish. This is a great espresso to drink alone or to be enjoyed with small milk based coffees such as flat whites and cappuccinos.

“Having our own in house facility has allowed us to experiment with different coffee blends in order to create the careful balance of acidity, sweetness, mouthfeel and after taste that we look for in that perfect espresso,” said Adrian Stagg, managing director Miko Coffee UK.

“We use small drums and time honoured artisan methods to roast less than 10kg of beans at a time so we can really manage the flavour profile whilst offering customers the freshest coffee possible. Hand Roasted in Scotland is the result of months of experimentation and meticulous attention to detail and we are delighted with the finished result.”

For further information: http://www.handroastedinscotland.co.uk

Miko Coffee has 200 years’ experience roasting and blending coffee, perfected by generations of the Michielsen family and now enjoyed across five continents. In the UK, Miko offers Portioli, Grand Milano and Puro Fairtrade coffees backed up barista training, service and maintenance contracts and extensive technical knowhow. Also available are Cornish Tea and Freehand Hand Roasted and Hand Roasted in Cornwall, two coffee blends roasted in house by Miko subsidiary Cornish Coffee.