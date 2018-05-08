Harrow Stacking Chairs – Affordable Without Sacrificing Comfort

Searching for affordable seating for your venue? Look no further than the Harrow stacking chair.

This economy chair is available in three popular frame colours and has dozens of different fabric colours, materials and patterns to choose from. Supplied by British company Trent Furniture, you are able to create the perfect style for your interior with these long-lasting, stylish stacking chairs.

Whether you want to fully furnish a whole venue or have extra seating conveniently stored away to help you cope with busy periods, Harrow stacking chairs provide value for money. What’s even more impressive is that their frame is constructed of fully welded strong steel to withstand busy contract environments.

Priced at £13.90 plus VAT, the ability to customise each chair, combined with the classic design, makes the Harrow chair perfect for use in your hospitality venue.

View the Harrow stacking chair alongside a wide range of both traditional and contemporary furniture specially designed for bars, restaurants, cafés, hotels and more at www.trentfurniture.co.uk. Call 0116 2985 852 for more information.