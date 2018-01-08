“The Hartley Botanic Glasshouse here at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons is simply a magnificent piece of craftsmanship. Its bespoke design creates an integral indoor space within the heart of my beloved garden. In perfect harmony with its surroundings, it is as if it has always been here.

Great food needs great ingredients and the glasshouse allows my team and I to grow organic herbs and heritage vegetables for the daily menu. Each aspect of the menu is driven by ethical, environmental, seasonal and regional values, whenever possible. From the glasshouse to the kitchen to the plate in no time at all – you can’t get fresher than that.

Its beauty is in its design, providing a versatile space not only to grow in, but as an idyllic venue for a number of intimate events – we’ve even held weddings in there.”

www.hartley-botanic.co.uk