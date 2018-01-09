Have You Got Wok It Takes To Become The Next Oriental Young Chef?

The Wing Yip Oriental Cookery Young Chef of the Year competition is now open. Young chefs and catering students across the UK and Ireland who are between 18 and 25 can now enter and compete for the 2018 title.

There will be two stages to the competition, the first stage – a written entry including an Oriental recipe of choice. Stage 2 – selected finalists must take part in a live cook-off at University College Birmingham (UCB) on Wednesday 28 March 2018. At the end of a gruelling but exciting day, one lucky chef will not only be crowned Oriental Young Chef of the Year, but will also win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hong Kong, including culinary work experience in some of the city’s top restaurants.

Putting the contestants through their paces will be a panel of expert judges –

President of the British Culinary Federation Peter Griffiths, Michelin starred Chef Glynn Purnell and MasterChef finalist and Woky Ko founder, Larkin Cen.

Peter said: “For up and coming chefs this is an incredible opportunity to cook for a panel of well-known and credible chefs in the industry as well as gain experience and exposure through the live cook challenge. We’ll be looking for dishes that are creative, using modern techniques, authentic flavours that show a real wow factor.

“Now in its sixth year, this competition has grown from strength to strength, and has attracted a wealth of talented young chefs from across the UK.”

Last year’s winner Aaron McLaughlin, catering chef at Lincoln’s Inn, recently returned from his experience in Hong Kong. He said: “Young Chef has been an incredible journey for me. The prize trip to Hong Kong was such an unbelievable opportunity and an experience I will never forget.

“Working in the city’s finest kitchens, such as the 3-Michelin starred restaurant Bo Innovation and the Hong Kong Jockey Club was incredible. I learnt some new skills and techniques from some of Hong Kong’s top chefs!

“Wing Yip’s Oriental Cookery Young Chef of the Year is a great competition where you can gain fantastic experience, meet great people, while competing for a brilliant prize. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this competition to all young chefs looking to progress in their career.”

To enter, applicants must submit an Oriental main course recipe of their choice. The most imaginative menus will be shortlisted, and finalists will be invited to a live cook-off at UCB, on Wednesday 28 March 2018, where they will cook their own dish for the judges as well as a set recipe provided by Larkin Cen.

Entry forms can be downloaded at www.wingyip.com/young-chef.