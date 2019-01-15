Have You Got ‘Wok’ It Takes To Become Wing Yip’s Next Young Chef?

The Wing Yip Young Chef of the Year competition is now open. Young chefs and catering students across the UK and Ireland who are between 18 and 25 can now enter and compete for the 2019 title.

There will be two stages to the competition, the first stage – a written entry including an Oriental recipe of choice. Stage 2 – selected finalists must take part in a live cook-off at University College Birmingham (UCB) on Thursday 4 April 2019. At the end of a gruelling but exciting day, one lucky chef will not only be crowned Wing Yip’s Young Chef of the Year, but will also win a £750 cash prize, as well as a stage with MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen at his restaurant, Woky Ko.

Putting the contestants through their paces will be a panel of expert judges – President of the British Culinary Federation Peter Griffiths, Michelin starred Chef Glynn Purnell and MasterChef finalist and Woky Ko founder, Larkin Cen.

Peter said: “Now in its seventh year, we wanted to mix it up a little. The competition has grown from strength to strength, and has attracted a wealth of talented young chefs from across the UK. We are adding a new element to the competition this year – the finalists can choose any Oriental dish for the main course, but it must be served in a bowl.

“We would like to reiterate that competitors don’t necessarily have to have extensive experience in Oriental cuisine, it’s about being creative and cooking something that sounds, looks and tastes delicious!”

The winner of the Wing Yip Young Chef of the Year 2018, Conor Bird, Chef de Partie at the House of Commons, said: “Taking part in the competition was a fantastic experience, especially getting to know all the other competitors and working alongside a team of top-class judges.

“I would definitely recommend young chefs enter next year. It has a massive impact on who you are as a chef and what you learn is just incredible, I learnt some invaluable skills – and no matter the outcome, everyone feels like a winner.”

To enter, applicants must submit a traditional street-food starter served in a suitable container and main course of their choice, which must be served in a bowl. The most imaginative menus will be shortlisted, and finalists will be invited to a live cook-off at UCB, on Thursday 4 April 2019, where they will cook for the judges.

Wing Yip Director, Brian Yip, added: “The competition has firmly established itself in the culinary calendar since we launched it seven years ago. Wing Yip’s Young Chef offers an exciting opportunity for budding chefs to gain hands on experience in Oriental cooking, whilst gaining industry knowledge from renowned chefs. It’s a fantastic day, enjoyed by all, and not to mention a wonderful opportunity for the winner.”

Entries opened on Monday 14 January 2019 and close on Friday 18 February 2019. Follow this link to enter: www.wingyip.com/young-chef.