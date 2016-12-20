Have Yourself A ‘Mary’ Little Christmas

Bake Off star Mary Berry at the Chequers Marlow with GM Scott Foster

The Chequers in Marlow welcomed Bake Off star Mary Berry when she visited as the town’s guest of honour to turn on its Christmas lights.

The pub hosted a private party, serving Prosecco and canapés for around 40 local VIPs including the Lord Mayor and the companies sponsoring the Christmas lights. At around 6.00pm, Mary stepped out of the Chequers and onto a double-decker bus parked outside, from where she pressed the button to switch on the festive lights. The party continued back inside the pub with more guests, and Mary gave an interview to BBC Radio London, promoting Marlow for Christmas shopping. Although she left at 8.30, some of the guests at the party stayed on to dine in the pub.

General manager Scott Foster said, “We’ve always been part of the Christmas lights ceremony, as it strengthens our links with the local community and the council, and raises the profile of the Chequers. It’s always a great event and Marlow attracts good names; last year, Sir Steve Redgrave switched on the lights.

“Marlow Bridge reopened the day after the Christmas lights went on, after a three month closure that has really affected trade in the town, so we were celebrating that as well. Everyone enjoyed the party and it was great to have a celebrity like Mary Berry in the pub: it really got people talking about the Chequers. “