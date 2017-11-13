Have Yourself A Very Brexit Christmas

A Brexit British Christmas could be on the menu this December, and British producers could be reaping the benefits. This comes as the result of higher prices for imported foods and drinks popular at Christmas, combined with a new trend for homegrown produce.

It’s good news for British producers, as research from purchasing company Beacon has found that half of UK diners would now be willing to pay more for food with a British provenance, with a quarter of those surveyed willing to pay up to 25% more for homegrown produce. In fact, “Made in Britain” was voted the most popular dining trend in a survey of 2,000 respondents, beating plant based eating and Latin American influence.

Paul Connelly, Beacon MD, commented:

“Our research shows a trend of British patriotism among diners, with this evident in recent data from the UK Office for National Statistics as well, and we see this influencing buying as we approach Christmas. Not only this, but with rising costs for imported goods and the amount of quality British products available, it is no wonder people are preferring to buy closer to home.”

The trend towards Made in Britain is being bolstered by economic and environmental factors, which are having an impact on the price and availability of international produce.

Wine lovers this Christmas are likely to see price increases from producers in Australia, New Zealand, France, US, Chile and Argentina who have all been impacted by lower yields or consecutive years of poorer harvests.

Seasonal produce is also being impacted with avian flu outbreaks preventing breeding of turkeys and stock supplies being depleted as a result, with chick hatching shown to be 15% down on last year. Salmon too is likely to see a higher price increase than normal at this time of year due to a strong Norwegian Kroner and the weaker purchasing power of the pound.

Connelly added:

“When looking at the current market, we predict many outlets opting to put British food and drink on the menu this Christmas, to minimise import costs and tap into the Made in Britain trend which diners are signalling they would pay extra for.”

The post-Brexit trend towards British produce comes alongside the announcement that Brits are happier since the Brexit vote, following data on personal well-being revealed by the UK Office for National Statistics, highlighting a post Brexit ‘glow’.