Hawthorn Leisure Kicks-Off Football World Cup Preparations With Manager Roadshow

Hawthorn Leisure, the pub company that thinks differently, has hosted its first ever World Cup Roadshow to support its managers and maximise trade opportunities ahead of the upcoming games in Russia. Hawthorn Leisure managers from all over the country made the journey to Denton in Greater Manchester for a day of activities and seminars.

Hosted by Hawthorn Leisure business development managers, attendees joined a number of seminars – including the ‘30 Minute Makeover’, where groups dressed an area of the pub using props and created a World Cup back bar display, before being given feedback and helpful tips. With an estimated 20%* of football fans planning to watch the World Cup in pubs this summer, the sessions highlighted the opportunities within the industry and offered support with social media, loyalty and merchandising in pubs.

Bringing together both new and experienced managers, the Roadshow allowed the Hawthorn Leisure team to share previous experiences and highlight any concerns before the World Cup kicks off on 14th June. Following on from the Roadshow, a Hawthorn Leisure survey revealed that 100% of respondents would recommend the event to others.

Rob Stewart, manager at The Red Lion, Sandiacre commented: “I want to thank everyone at Hawthorn Leisure for a fantastic day, it was very well organised and incredibly engaging. It was great to network with the other Hawthorn Leisure managers and I left feeling much more confident and armed with a range of ideas for the pub. For someone who is not a football fan I am now feeling a lot more enthusiastic for the 2018 World Cup.”

Jennie Tucker, Head of Marketing at Hawthorn Leisure, commented: “This was our first football World Cup Roadshow and so far the feedback from all the managers has been really positive. Roadshows are a great way for us to engage with managers and they provide a real opportunity to get the team prepared and excited for the upcoming games. The World Cup offers a huge opportunity for pub operators to attract extra trade and we are confident all our managers and Partners will do a great job.”