Hawthorn Leisure Tops £10,000 For The Willow Foundation

A team of eighteen from the 312-strong pub company Hawthorn Leisure smashed their fundraising target last weekend hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise over £4,000 for the Willow Foundation, adding to their fundraising total and topping £10,000.

The pub company that formed in 2014 chose the challenge after nominating the Willow Foundation as their annual charity living their winning together value along with eccentric Iron Lady Rosie Swale Pope MBE who joined them.

The group of eighteen, included senior management, head office staff, pub partners and area managers.

The company is supporting the charity to lead by example and encourage community pubs, of which around 75% of the estate is comprised, to get involved with good causes.

Launching a cask ale festival to tenanted and managed pubs until the end of October, Hawthorn have also brewed a charity “Special Daze” cask beer with 10p from every pint sold being donated to the Willow Foundation – who named the beer as a tribute to their cause.

Gerry Carroll CEO who led the hike said “Community pubs have always raised cash for great causesso we have combined our efforts to make as big an impact in one charity that we possibly can.”

Hawthorn has already raised £10,000 for the Willow Foundation this year with money still rolling in from the hike and many more activities planned at both pub and corporate level, destining the company to make a big difference to the charity.

Willow is the only UK charity supporting seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds by providing unique and positive Special Days. Since 1999 Willow has fulfilled more than 14,000 Special Days for young adults living with life-threatening conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and cystic fibrosis.

Donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hawthornleisure