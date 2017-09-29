Head To Devon For The Best Cider Pub In The Country

A traditional cider bar in Devon that only sells cider, perry and fruit wines has once again been named the best place to drink real cider by the Campaign for Real Ale.

Ye Olde Cider Bar based in Newton Abbot, Devon has taken home the prestigious title of CAMRA’s Cider Pub of the Year once again, after winning the award in 2011. It is the only pub to have won the title twice.

The pub has sold cider since the 1900s and sells a fantastic array of ciders sourced from independent producers. A historic landmark of Newton Abbot, the pub is a true step back in time and is hugely popular with locals as well as visitors from across the UK and the world.

The pub will be presented with the award on Friday 29th September at 1pm.

Sarah Newson, Cider Pub of the Year organiser says: “It is a fantastic achievement to be named the National Cider Pub of the Year once – never mind twice! This is the first time a pub has taken the title more than once in the 13 years the competition has been running.

“Ye Olde Cider Bar is one of the few pubs in the country that sells cider, perries and fruit wines exclusively. Its success is a clear indicator of the fantastic range of quality real ciders and perries they have available, along with the welcoming atmosphere and old world ambiance. It is a most deserving winner.”

Landlords Jonathan McCool and his partner Kim Leonard are new to the trade, only taking over the running of the pub in November 2015. Their predecessor Richard Knibbs ran it for over 40 years.

Jonathan says: “We’re absolutely enthralled to be able to accept this award! Despite the continuous pressures on the pub trade, we have endeavoured to continue the legacy of Ye Olde Cider Bar.

“We have worked hard to make it our aim to become a southwest hub for ciders and perries, sourcing a wide range of produce from small local businesses and building on the fantastic reputation of the bar. We are lucky to have such great support from our friendly, knowledgeable staff and of course our regular customers.”